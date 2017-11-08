20 athletes from Santa Margarita sign letters of intent

Wednesday was signing day for high school seniors in all sports but football, soccer and men's water polo.

Santa Margarita had 20 athletes sign letters of intent. Among the signees was Devon Chang for UCLA volleyball; Abby Van Winkle for UCLA beach volleyball; Isabelle Odgers for USC swimming; Chandler Champlain for USC baseball; Jordan Guest for Boston basketball; Quentin Buchman for Notre Dame lacrosse.

Schools across Southern California had signing ceremonies. Mater Dei had 30 signees.