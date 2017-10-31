9-0 Mission Viejo takes on 9-0 San Clemente on Friday

It doesn't get much better than Friday's regular-season finale in the South Coast League pitting San Clemente (9-0) against host Mission Viejo (9-0).

These two public schools are in Southern Section Division 1, and the winner should be aided in Sunday's seedings.

Mission Viejo is holding a ceremony before the game to honor retiring coach Bob Johnson.

The junior quarterbacks for both schools know each other well. Joey Yellen and Brendan Costello competed for the starting job at Mission Viejo last spring after arriving from St. John Bosco and Santa Margarita, respectively. Yellen won the job, and Costello went to San Clemente, where he has passed for 21 touchdowns with one interception.

Yellen has 22 touchdown passes.

The game will be televised by Fox Sports West.