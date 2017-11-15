Alemany makes football coaching change; James Washington is out

Alemany announced on Wednesday that James Washington is out as football coach after two seasons.

Washington, a former L.A. Jordan High, UCLA and Dallas Cowboys standout, had teams that went 3-7 each season. He had promised to hire top assistants to help him in his first opportunity as a head coach.

The Warriors struggled playing in Division 1. Washington was brought in after the surprise firing of Dean Herrington, who guided Alemany to seven league titles in 10 years before not making the playoffs for two straight years.

Herrington moved on to Paraclete last season to guide the Spirits to Southern Section and state bowl championships.

Alemany will begin a search to find a replacement.

Washington will remain at Alemany to devote "full energies to development and advancement," according to a news release from Principal David Chambers. The school has a 10-year plan in developing and implementing a plan that includes a new football/baseball/soccer/softball athletic complex, media center and other building projects.

"We want to thank Coach Washington and his staff for their hard work and devotion to our football program," Chambers said in the news release.

Resumes can be sent to durbach@alemany.org.