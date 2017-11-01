Angelina Kim of Fairfax wins City Section girls' golf title

A year ago, Angelina Kim of Fairfax was not allowed to compete at the City Section girls' golf championships. She was a talented freshman but Fairfax didn't have a girls' golf team.

This season, the Lions found a coach and 11 other players, and Kim was able to compete at Wednesday's championships at Balboa Golf Course.

She came through with big-time putts and defeated Jasmine Lew of Marshall on the first hole of a playoff and win the championship in her sophomore season.

Lew and Kim each shot four-under-par 68. Lew had three consecutive birdies to take a one-shot lead on the back nine before Kim pulled even. Each made a birdie putt on No. 18 to force the playoff.

Then Kim was able to get a par on the first playoff hole.