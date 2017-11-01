Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Angelina Kim of Fairfax wins City Section girls' golf title
|Eric Sondheimer
A year ago, Angelina Kim of Fairfax was not allowed to compete at the City Section girls' golf championships. She was a talented freshman but Fairfax didn't have a girls' golf team.
This season, the Lions found a coach and 11 other players, and Kim was able to compete at Wednesday's championships at Balboa Golf Course.
She came through with big-time putts and defeated Jasmine Lew of Marshall on the first hole of a playoff and win the championship in her sophomore season.
Lew and Kim each shot four-under-par 68. Lew had three consecutive birdies to take a one-shot lead on the back nine before Kim pulled even. Each made a birdie putt on No. 18 to force the playoff.
Then Kim was able to get a par on the first playoff hole.