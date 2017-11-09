Angelina Kim of Fairfax wins So Cal Regional girls' golf championship

Sophomore Angelina Kim of Fairfax became the first girls' golfer in City Section history to win the CIF/SCGA So Cal Regional Golf Championship on Thursday at Canyon Crest Country Club.

She shot a 4-under 69 to tie Isabel Sy of Troy, then won in a playoff.

It's a remarkable achievement, considering last season she couldn't play because Fairfax didn't have a girls' golf team.

Last week, she won the City Section individual title also in a playoff.

She advances to the CIF state championships Nov. 14 at Poppy Hills in Pebble Beach.

Teams advancing were Troy, Walnut and Irvine University.