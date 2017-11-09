Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Angelina Kim of Fairfax wins So Cal Regional girls' golf championship
Sophomore Angelina Kim of Fairfax became the first girls' golfer in City Section history to win the CIF/SCGA So Cal Regional Golf Championship on Thursday at Canyon Crest Country Club.
She shot a 4-under 69 to tie Isabel Sy of Troy, then won in a playoff.
It's a remarkable achievement, considering last season she couldn't play because Fairfax didn't have a girls' golf team.
Last week, she won the City Section individual title also in a playoff.
She advances to the CIF state championships Nov. 14 at Poppy Hills in Pebble Beach.
Teams advancing were Troy, Walnut and Irvine University.