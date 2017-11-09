Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Archer seeks first Southern Section girls' volleyball title
|Eric Sondheimer
Archer School in Brentwood could have a historic night Friday when it bids for its first Southern Section sports title, playing against Foothill Technology in the Division 7 girls' volleyball final at 4:30 p.m. at Cerritos College.
Archer has made it to the final despite having no gym and making constant trips via bus to Culver City to work out.
In the semifinals, Archer overcame a 2-1 deficit in sets to knock off Heritage Christian, winning the final two in 25-14 and 15-11.
Senior Locke Luhnow and sophomore Andrea Campos have been making key contributions.
The featured match of the weekend has Marlborough playing Mater Dei for the Division 1 title at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cerritos College.
The City Section Open Division final will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Roybal and will pit Palisades against Granada Hills.