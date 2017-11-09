Archer seeks first Southern Section girls' volleyball title

Archer School in Brentwood could have a historic night Friday when it bids for its first Southern Section sports title, playing against Foothill Technology in the Division 7 girls' volleyball final at 4:30 p.m. at Cerritos College.

Archer has made it to the final despite having no gym and making constant trips via bus to Culver City to work out.

In the semifinals, Archer overcame a 2-1 deficit in sets to knock off Heritage Christian, winning the final two in 25-14 and 15-11.

Senior Locke Luhnow and sophomore Andrea Campos have been making key contributions.

The featured match of the weekend has Marlborough playing Mater Dei for the Division 1 title at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cerritos College.

The City Section Open Division final will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Roybal and will pit Palisades against Granada Hills.