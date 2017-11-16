Average margin of victory improves in Southern Section Division 1 first-round football games

The second year of using competitive equity for the Southern Section football playoffs has helped make the first-round games more competitive in Division 1, according to Southern Section data.

In 2015, the average margin of victory by winners in the first round was 37.75 points. In 2016, the first year of the new playoff format, it was 28.87.

And last week in Division 1, games were won by an average of 13.62 points. Five of the eight first-round games were decided by 14 or less points.