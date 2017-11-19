Basketball season picks up steam this week

The high school basketball season gains momentum on Monday with the start of the Ryse Williams tournament at Redondo Union, named after the former Redondo guard who died last June of cancer last June.

Players and teams should be balling out in honor of Williams, who would have been a freshman at Loyola Marymount this season.

Games are to start at 3 p.m. and there’s a terrific first-round match-up of preseason top-25 teams, with Windward taking on Dominguez at 3:30 p.m. Windward is led by UCLA-bound Jules Bernard.

Top teams Westchester, Oak Park, Birmingham and Santa Margarita are also in action.

The West Valley tournament also begins on Monday at Chaminade and Calabasas.

It could be the week that Crespi guard Brandon Williams makes his return after missing last season with a knee injury. He has been practicing but needs a doctor’s clearance to play this week.