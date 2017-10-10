Battle of all battles: St. John Bosco's secondary vs. Mater Dei's receivers

Jake Bailey of St. John Bosco is one of the Braves' primary receiver targets.

It's No. 1 Santa Ana Mater Dei (6-0) vs. No. 2 St. John Bosco (5-1) on Friday night at El Camino College, and the most intriguing matchup has the Monarchs' outstanding receivers going against the Braves' standout defensive backs.

Something has to give. Someone has to blink.

Mater Dei's receiving group of Amon-ra St. Brown, CJ Parks, Bru McCoy and Nikko Remigio aren't just the best in California. They might be the best in the nation. And they have USC-bound J.T. Daniels at quarterback.

St. John Bosco will counter with an all-star secondary that includes Jaiden Woodbey, Chris Steele, Level Price, Stephan Blaylock, Paul Edwards and Jake Bailey.

The challenge St. John Bosco will face is that there's not just one receiver to focus on stopping. Last week, the Braves got burned by Orange Lutheran's top receiver, Kyle Ford. Mater Dei has four similar to Ford.

The surprise could be if St. John Bosco's receivers put up their own battle. Bailey, Colby Bowman, Devon Cooley, Jude Wolfe and Josh Delgardo have potential. All have college scholarship offers. But they haven't been together long and this game will require immediate growing up.

So get ready for the clash of titans. The game is to be televised by Fox Sports West.