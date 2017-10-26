Big week to set up showdown games next week in football

With the football regular season ending next week, this is the week coaches must make sure their players focus on their task at hand and don't look forward to next week's showdown games or they won't be showdowns.

Fox Sports West's Prep Zone has already chosen big games for next week, and they're good ones: Long Beach Poly at Serra, Cathedral at St. Francis, Bishop Amat at Chaminade, Heritage at Paloma Valley. The San Clemente-Mission Viejo game will be televised on Fox Sports West.

But first most of those teams must survive possible tests this week.

St. Francis is playing Harvard-Westlake in a Thursday night game at home. The Wolverines can score points, so it will be a good tuneup for Cathedral.

San Clemente is hoping to set up a battle of the unbeatens next week by getting past Trabuco Hills.

Bishop Amat plays a dangerous game against Alemany on Friday night. The Warriors have the kind of athleticism that can give the Lancers trouble. Chaminade can't look past Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

In the Trinity League, every game matters. JSerra is trying to finish third behind Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, and a win over Santa Margarita on Friday night would clinch the spot.

In the Big VIII League, Corona Centennial faces its toughest league test against an improving Norco team. If Centennial wins out, the Huskies will be the No. 2 seed in the Division 1 playoffs.

In the City Section, Venice and Fairfax are trying to set up a regular-season finale to decide the Western League championship. Venice must get past Palisades and Fairfax has to beat Westchester.

In the Eastern League, it's the East L.A. Classic matching Garfield and Roosevelt at East L.A. College.