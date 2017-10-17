Bishop Amat is on three-game win streak and in Mission League title contention

Yes, Bishop Amat Nation was getting worried. Four consecutive losses to start the season almost caused a little panic.

But there was a method to the Lancers' madness. They played four outstanding teams -- Santa Ana Mater Dei, Loyola Academy of Illinois, JSerra and Rancho Cucacomonga. Those four teams have a combined record of 27-2.

Now Bishop Amat has gone on a three-game Mission League winning streak going into Friday's showdown at Gardena Serra that will be televised.

The defense has been playing very well in wins over Loyola, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Crespi. Senior Dominic Barrera has 64 tackles.

The offense is slowly coming together. Sophomore running back Damien Moore had 134 yards rushing against Crespi.

Serra's speed will offer a severe challenge. Win or lose, Bishop Amat is looking good for a Southern Section Division 1 playoff spot. And the Lancers play Chaminade in Fame 10 on Nov. 3 to decide the league title at Chaminade.