Bishop Amat vs. Gardena Serra game to be on Fox Sports West
The Mission League football game between Bishop Amat and host Gardena Serra will be broadcast on Friday night on Fox Sports West.
The Prep Zone streaming schedule:
JSerra vs. Mater Dei; Palm Desert vs. La Quinta; El Segundo vs. Lawndale; Santa Ynez vs. Lompoc.