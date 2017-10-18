Bishop Amat vs. Serra to feature FSW announcer John Jackson calling game with son John playing

It’s the game of the year for the Jackson family.



John Jackson, a senior receiver at Gardena Serra, will be playing against Bishop Amat on Friday night at Serra in a game that will be televised by Fox Sports West. The color analyst is Jackson’s father, John, who was a standout receiver at Bishop Amat and USC.



“It’s a special week just because of my alma mater and of course, my son,” John II said. “It’s a different week, but we’re maintaining.”



J.J., as his son goes by, usually does very well against Bishop Amat. He had a touchdown last season against the Lancers and during the baseball season, he always seems to hit well.

But the pressure is on his father, who has been calling high school games for Fox for 21 years and has been a big supporter of Bishop Amat. He works every Friday night for Fox, so he hasn’t been able to see his son in person until this game this season.



“I’m grateful to Fox and the CIF Southern Section for choosing this game,” he said. “It means something to me.”



But Jackson said he never forgets how important it is for the players to have their team appear on TV.



“I have to approach it as a job and also realize it’s a special night not just for my kid but all the kids,” he said. “The best thing about my job is for 95% of kids, this is going to be their only chance to be on TV. I try to keep that in perspective when I’m doing the game.”



Jackson has called a game before with his son playing. As a sophomore, he was a reserve for Santa Ana Mater Dei in a game against Bishop Amat. He also scored a touchdown in a game last season against Santa Margarita.

“It was a proud dad moment,” he said.



The son certainly gets to hear plenty from dad.

“Unfortunately, the thing about being my son is we review the film on Sunday,” he said.



The play-by-play man, Sam Farber, better be ready to settle down dad on Friday night.