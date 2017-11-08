Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Bishop Montgomery guard Gianni Hunt breaks his ankle
|Eric Sondheimer
Standout junior guard Gianni Hunt of defending state champion Bishop Montgomery suffered a broken ankle during practice last week and could be sidelined six weeks.
Hunt is set to team with UCLA-bound David Singleton to give the Knights one of the top guard duos in California.
He is expected to receive a definitive evaluation on his injury later Wednesday.