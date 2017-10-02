Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Bob Johnson to retire as Mission Viejo coach at the end of 2017 season
|Eric Sondheimer
Bob Johnson, the winningest high school football coach in Orange County history, will retire at Mission Viejo at the end of this season, Johnson confirmed Monday.
"It's time," he said.
Mission Viejo is 6-0 this season. Johnson has 339 career coaching victories while coaching at Mission Viejo, El Toro and Los Amigos. He's won eight Southern Section championships, including five at Mission Viejo, where he arrived in 1999.
He has the third-most wins in state history, according to CalHiSports.com. No. 1 is former St. Paul Coach Marijon Ancich at 360.
His sons Bret and Rob were outstanding high school quarterbacks and his grandson, Brock, was a top quarterback at Mission Viejo.
Johnson said he told players of his decision this past weekend.