Bol Bol leaves Mater Dei for Findlay Prep

Bol Bol, a dominant 7-foot-2 center who arrived at Santa Ana Mater Dei last January from Kansas, has left the school and will transfer to Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev., the Orange County Register reported on Friday.

Coach Gary McKnight said he left for family reasons.

Bol Bol's departure is huge news in Southern California basketball. Mater Dei was expected to be a clear No. 1 preseason team in high school basketball.

The Monarchs will still be very strong, but defending state champion Bishop Montgomery will move up quickly.