Boys' water polo: City playoff pairings
|Eric Maddy
BOYS' WATER POLO
CITY
First round, Monday, 3 p.m.
#16 Van Nuys at #1 Palisades
#9 El Camino Real at #8 San Pedro
#12 Los Angeles Kennedy at #5 Cleveland
#13 Maywood at #4 Birmingham
#14 West Adams at #3 Granada Hills
#11 South East at #6 Venice
#10 Los Angeles CES at #7 Venice
#15 Verdugo Hills at #1 Eagle Rock
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 3, 3 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 7, 3 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. at Valley College.