Boys' water polo: City playoff results and updated pairings
|Eric Maddy
BOYS' WATER POLO
CITY
First round, Monday
Palisades 13, Van Nuys 2
El Camino Real 21, San Pedro 5
Cleveland 26, Los Angeles Kennedy 4
Birmingham 19, Maywood 1
Granada Hills 18, West Adams 5
Venice 29, South East 7
Eagle Rock 26, Verdugo Hills 2
First round, Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. at Birmingham
#10 Los Angeles CES vs. #7 Taft
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#9 El Camino Real at #1 Palisades
#5 Cleveland at #4 Birmingham
#6 Venice at #3 Granada Hills
#7 Taft/#10 Los Angeles CES winner at #2 Eagle Rock
Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 7, 3 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. at Valley College.