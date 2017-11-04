Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' water polo: City playoff results and updated pairings
|Eric Maddy
BOYS' WATER POLO
CITY
Quarterfinals, Friday
Palisades 12, El Camino Real 5
Birmingham 14, Cleveland 9
Granada Hills 13, Venice 4
Eagle Rock 11, Taft 7
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Birmingham at #1 Palisades
#3 Granada Hills at #2 Eagle Rock
Notes: Championship, Thursday, 7 p.m., at Valley College.