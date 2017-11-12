Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' water polo: Saturday's Southern Section-Ford championship results
|Eric Maddy
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS, Saturday
Division 1: Mater Dei 13, Oaks Christian 9
Division 2: Foothill 10, Corona del Mar 7
Division 3: La Serna 9, Dos Pueblos 7
Division 4: Redondo 10, Walnut 7
Division 5: Temescal Canyon 10, Don Lugo 7
Division 6: Garden Grove Pacifica 9, Buena Park 8
Division 7: Valley View 14, El Rancho 13