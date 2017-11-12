Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' water polo: Southern California Regional pairings
|Eric Maddy
BOYS' WATER POLO
CIF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Friday at Newport Harbor
#1 Mater Dei vs. #8 Palisades, 4 p.m.
#4 Harvard-Westlake vs. #5 Coronado, 5:10 p.m.
#3 Newport Harbor vs. #6 La Jolla, 6:20 p.m.
#2 Oaks Christian vs. #7 Vista, 7:30 p.m.
Note: Semifinals and finals, Saturday at Corona del Mar (championship at 5:30 p.m.)
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Friday at Corona del Mar
#1 Orange Lutheran vs. #8 Spring Valley Steele Canyon, 4 p.m.
#4 San Diego Clairemont vs. #5 Huntington Beach, 5:10 p.m.
#3 Santa Margarita vs. #6 El Cajon Grossmont, 6:20 p.m.
#2 Loyola vs. #7 Granada Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Note: Semifinals and finals, Saturday at Corona del Mar (championship at 4 p.m.)