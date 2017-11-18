Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Boys' water polo: Southern California Regional semifinal and championship results

BOYS' WATER POLO

CIF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Saturday

Mater Dei 10, Harvard-Westlake 7

Newport Harbor 10, Oaks Christian 8

 

Final, Saturday

Mater Dei 12, Newport Harbor 4

 

 

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Saturday

Orange Lutheran 11, Huntington Beach 8

Santa Margarita 12, Loyola 10

 

Final, Saturday

Orange Lutheran 14, Santa Margarita 8

