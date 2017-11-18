Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' water polo: Southern California Regional semifinal and championship results
|Eric Maddy
BOYS' WATER POLO
CIF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Saturday
Mater Dei 10, Harvard-Westlake 7
Newport Harbor 10, Oaks Christian 8
Final, Saturday
Mater Dei 12, Newport Harbor 4
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Saturday
Orange Lutheran 11, Huntington Beach 8
Santa Margarita 12, Loyola 10
Final, Saturday
Orange Lutheran 14, Santa Margarita 8