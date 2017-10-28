Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' water polo: Southern Section-Ford playoff pairings
|Eric Maddy
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.
#8 Loyola at #1 Mater Dei
#5 Santa Margarita at #4 Newport Harbor
#6 Huntington Beach at #3 Oaks Christian
#2 Orange Lutheran at #7 Harvard-Westlake
Notes: Consolation semifinals, Nov. 7; championship semifinals, Nov. 8 at Heritage Park (Irvine). Fifth- and seventh-place games, Nov, 9; third-place game, Nov. 10. Championship, Nov. 11 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
DIVISION 2
Wild-card match, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Dana Hills at Santa Barbara
First round, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Damien at #1 Foothill
Aliso Niguel at Murrieta Valley
Palos Verdes at Redlands East Valley
Wild-card winner at #4 Laguna Beach
Hoover at #3 Agoura
Ventura at Mira Costa
Los Osos at San Clemente
Long Beach Wilson at #2 Corona del Mar
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 4; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championship, Nov. 11 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
DIVISION 3
First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#1 Riverside Poly, bye
Royal at Troy
Northwood at Malibu
Yucaipa at Villa Park
Chino Hills at La Serna
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Righetti
Edison at El Segundo
#4 Ayala, bye
#3 Woodbridge at Segerstrom
Bonita at Arroyo Grande
Vista Murrieta at Costa Mesa
Servite at Moorpark
Beckman at Burbank Burroughs
Claremont at Dos Pueblos
Yorba Linda at La Quinta
#2 Los Alamitos at Corona
Notes: Second round, Thursday; quarterfinals, Nov. 4; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championship, Nov. 11 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
DIVISION 4
First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Long Beach Poly at #1 Peninsula
Sunny Hills at Schurr
Temple City, bye
Murrieta Mesa at Tesoro
Walnut, bye
Newbury Park at Millikan
Laguna Hills at Anaheim Canyon
#4 Crescenta Valley at Xavier Prep
#3 Montebello, bye
King at South Pasadena
Cypress at Santa Monica
San Juan Hills, bue
Corona Santiago, bye
Westlake at Santa Ynez
JSerra at Cerritos
#2 Redondo at San Dimas
Notes: Second round, Thursday; quarterfinals, Nov. 4; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championship, Nov. 11 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
DIVISION 5
First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#1 San Marino at El Dorado
Villanova Prep at Chadwick
Lakeside at Cajon
Shadow Hills at Don Lugo
Chaparral at Rowland
San Luis Obispo at Carpinteria
Brentwood at Chino
Redlands at #4 Arlington
#3 Temescal Canyon, bye
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Ocean View
Upland at Hemet
La Palma Kennedy at La Habra
Atascadero at Flintridge Prep
Glendora at Sage Hill
#2 Rio Mesa, bye
Notes: Second round, Thursday; quarterfinals, Nov. 4; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championship, Nov. 11 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
DIVISION 6
First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#1 Garden Grove Pacifica, bye
La Sierra, bye
Estancia at Lompoc Cabrillo
California, bye
Camarillo at Oxnard
Glendale at Webb
Whittier at Arroyo Valley
#4 Temecula Valley at Nogales
#3 Beaumont, bye
Riverside North at Katella
Pasadena Poly at Sierra Vista
Nordhoff at Granite Hills
Foothill Tech at Downey
Chaffey at Los Altos
Tustin at Elsinore
#2 Buena Park at Los Amigos
Notes: Second round, Thursday; quarterfinals, Nov. 4; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championship, Nov. 11 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
DIVISION 7
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
A--#1 El Rancho at Paramount
B--Oxnard Pacifica at Morro Bay
C--La Mirada at Santa Ana
D--Westminster La Quinta at West Valley
E--Tahquitz at #3 Ramona
F--Pioneer at Rancho Alamitos
G--Keppel at Beverly Hills
H--Baldwin Park at Edgewood
First round, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at Moreno Valley
Winner wild-card B at Palm Springs
Winner wild-card C at Hillcrest
Winner wild-card D at #4 Fontana
Winner wild-card E at Savanna
Winner wild-card F at San Bernardino
Winner wild-card G at Garden Grove
Winner wild-card H at #2 Valley View
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 4; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championship, Nov. 11 at Heritage Park (Irvine).