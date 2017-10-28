Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Boys' water polo: Southern Section-Ford playoff pairings

Eric Maddy

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

#8 Loyola at #1 Mater Dei

#5 Santa Margarita at #4 Newport Harbor

#6 Huntington Beach at #3 Oaks Christian

#2 Orange Lutheran at #7 Harvard-Westlake

 

Notes: Consolation semifinals, Nov. 7; championship semifinals, Nov. 8 at Heritage Park (Irvine). Fifth- and seventh-place games, Nov, 9; third-place game, Nov. 10. Championship, Nov. 11 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

 

 

DIVISION 2

Wild-card match, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Dana Hills at Santa Barbara

 

First round, Thursday, 5 p.m.

Damien at #1 Foothill

Aliso Niguel at Murrieta Valley

Palos Verdes at Redlands East Valley

Wild-card winner at #4 Laguna Beach

Hoover at #3 Agoura

Ventura at Mira Costa

Los Osos at San Clemente

Long Beach Wilson at #2 Corona del Mar

 

Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 4; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championship, Nov. 11 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

 

 

DIVISION 3

First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#1 Riverside Poly, bye

Royal at Troy

Northwood at Malibu

Yucaipa at Villa Park

Chino Hills at La Serna

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Righetti

Edison at El Segundo

#4 Ayala, bye

 

#3 Woodbridge at Segerstrom

Bonita at Arroyo Grande

Vista Murrieta at Costa Mesa

Servite at Moorpark

Beckman at Burbank Burroughs

Claremont at Dos Pueblos

Yorba Linda at La Quinta

#2 Los Alamitos at Corona

 

Notes: Second round, Thursday; quarterfinals, Nov. 4; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championship, Nov. 11 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

 

 

DIVISION 4

First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Long Beach Poly at #1 Peninsula

Sunny Hills at Schurr

Temple City, bye

Murrieta Mesa at Tesoro

Walnut, bye

Newbury Park at Millikan

Laguna Hills at Anaheim Canyon

#4 Crescenta Valley at Xavier Prep

 

#3 Montebello, bye

King at South Pasadena

Cypress at Santa Monica

San Juan Hills, bue

Corona Santiago, bye

Westlake at Santa Ynez

JSerra at Cerritos

#2 Redondo at San Dimas

 

Notes: Second round, Thursday; quarterfinals, Nov. 4; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championship, Nov. 11 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

 

 

DIVISION 5

First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#1 San Marino at El Dorado

Villanova Prep at Chadwick

Lakeside at Cajon

Shadow Hills at Don Lugo

Chaparral at Rowland

San Luis Obispo at Carpinteria

Brentwood at Chino

Redlands at #4 Arlington

 

#3 Temescal Canyon, bye

Hacienda Heights Wilson at Ocean View

Upland at Hemet

La Palma Kennedy at La Habra

Atascadero at Flintridge Prep

Glendora at Sage Hill

#2 Rio Mesa, bye

 

Notes: Second round, Thursday; quarterfinals, Nov. 4; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championship, Nov. 11 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

 

 

DIVISION 6

First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#1 Garden Grove Pacifica, bye

La Sierra, bye

Estancia at Lompoc Cabrillo

California, bye

Camarillo at Oxnard

Glendale at Webb

Whittier at Arroyo Valley

#4 Temecula Valley at Nogales

 

#3 Beaumont, bye

Riverside North at Katella

Pasadena Poly at Sierra Vista

Nordhoff at Granite Hills

Foothill Tech at Downey

Chaffey at Los Altos

Tustin at Elsinore

#2 Buena Park at Los Amigos

 

Notes: Second round, Thursday; quarterfinals, Nov. 4; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championship, Nov. 11 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

 

 

DIVISION 7

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

A--#1 El Rancho at Paramount

B--Oxnard Pacifica at Morro Bay

C--La Mirada at Santa Ana

D--Westminster La Quinta at West Valley

E--Tahquitz at #3 Ramona

F--Pioneer at Rancho Alamitos

G--Keppel at Beverly Hills

H--Baldwin Park at Edgewood

 

First round, Thursday, 5 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at Moreno Valley

Winner wild-card B at Palm Springs

Winner wild-card C at Hillcrest

Winner wild-card D at #4 Fontana

Winner wild-card E at Savanna

Winner wild-card F at San Bernardino

Winner wild-card G at Garden Grove

Winner wild-card H at #2 Valley View

 

Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 4; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championship, Nov. 11 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

 

 

