Boys' water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Consolation semifinals, Tuesday
Loyola 12, Santa Margarita 11 (OT)
Orange Lutheran 17, Huntington Beach 12
Championship semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)
#4 Newport Harbor vs. #1 Mater Dei, 7 p.m.
#3 Oaks Christian vs. #7 Harvard-Westlake, 5 p.m.
Fifth-place game, Thursday
#8 Loyola at #2 Orange Lutheran
Seventh-place game, Thursday
#6 Huntington Beach at #5 Santa Margarita
Notes: Third-place game, Friday. Championship, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine).
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)
#1 Foothill vs. Redlands East Valley, 6:30 p.m.
#2 Corona del Mar vs. #3 Agoura, 5 p.m.
Notes: Championship, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine).
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)
La Serna vs. Villa Park, 3:30 p.m.
Servite vs. Dos Pueblos, 3:30 p.m.
Notes: Championship, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine).
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinal, Tuesday
Redondo 6, Corona Santiago 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
Temple City vs. Walnut at Diamond Bar, 5 p.m.
#2 Redondo vs. South Pasadena at Pasadena CC, 5 p.m.
Notes: Championship, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine).
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
Chino vs. Don Lugo at Mt. San Antonio College, 7 p.m.
#2 Rio Mesa vs. #3 Temescal Canyon at Lakeside, 5 p.m.
Notes: Championship, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine).
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Wednesday
#4 Temecula Valley vs. #1 Garden Grove Pacifica at Ocean View, 4 p.m.
#2 Buena Park vs. #3 Beaumont at Crafton Hills College, 5 p.m.
Notes: Championship, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine).
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Wednesday
Hillcrest vs. #1 El Rancho at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.
#2 Valley View vs. Pioneer at Whittier, 3:30 p.m.
Notes: Championship, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine).