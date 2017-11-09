Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Boys' water polo: Southern Section championship schedule

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Fifth-place game, Thursday

#8 Loyola vs. #2 Orange Lutheran at Santiago Canyon College, 6 p.m.

 

Seventh-place game, Thursday

#6 Huntington Beach at #5 Santa Margarita, 5 p.m.

 

Third-place game, Friday

#7 Harvard-Westlake at #4 Newport Harbor

 

Championships, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine)

Division 6: #2 Buena Park vs. #1 Garden Grove Pacifica, 10 a.m.

Division 4: Walnut vs. #2 Redondo, 11:30 a.m.

Division 5: Don Lugo vs. #3 Temescal Canyon, 1 p.m.

Division 2: #2 Corona del Mar vs. #1 Foothill, 2:30 p.m.

Division 3: Dos Pueblos vs. La Serna, 4 p.m.

Division 1: #1 Mater Dei vs. #3 Oaks Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Division 7: #1 El Rancho vs. #2 Valley View, 7 p.m.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
68°