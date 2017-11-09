Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' water polo: Southern Section championship schedule
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Fifth-place game, Thursday
#8 Loyola vs. #2 Orange Lutheran at Santiago Canyon College, 6 p.m.
Seventh-place game, Thursday
#6 Huntington Beach at #5 Santa Margarita, 5 p.m.
Third-place game, Friday
#7 Harvard-Westlake at #4 Newport Harbor
Championships, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine)
Division 6: #2 Buena Park vs. #1 Garden Grove Pacifica, 10 a.m.
Division 4: Walnut vs. #2 Redondo, 11:30 a.m.
Division 5: Don Lugo vs. #3 Temescal Canyon, 1 p.m.
Division 2: #2 Corona del Mar vs. #1 Foothill, 2:30 p.m.
Division 3: Dos Pueblos vs. La Serna, 4 p.m.
Division 1: #1 Mater Dei vs. #3 Oaks Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Division 7: #1 El Rancho vs. #2 Valley View, 7 p.m.