Boys' water polo: Southern Section-Ford semifinal results and championship pairings

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Championship semifinals, Wednesday

Mater Dei 9, Newport Harbor 3

Oaks Christian 8, Harvard-Westlake 7 (OT)

 

Fifth-place game, Thursday

#8 Loyola vs. #2 Orange Lutheran at Santiago Canyon College, 6 p.m.

 

Seventh-place game, Thursday

#6 Huntington Beach at #5 Santa Margarita, 5 p.m.

 

Third-place game, Friday

#7 Harvard-Westlake at #4 Newport Harbor

 

 

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Wednesday

Foothill 11, Redlands East Valley 8

Corona del Mar 10, Agoura 7

 

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Wednesday

La Serna 10, Villa Park 7

Dos Pueblos 13, Servite 7

 

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Wednesday

Walnut 13, Temple City 10

Redondo 8, South Pasadena 6

 

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Wednesday

Don Lugo 15, Chino 11

Temescal Canyon 13, Rio Mesa 10

 

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Wednesday

Garden Grove Pacifica 10, Temecula Valley 6

Buena Park 15, Beaumont 13

 

DIVISION 7

Semifinals, Wednesday

El Rancho 9, Hillcrest 7

Valley View 9, Pioneer 6

 

Championships, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine) (times TBA Thursday)

Division 1: #1 Mater Dei vs. #3 Oaks Christian

Division 2: #2 Corona del Mar vs. #1 Foothill

Division 3: Dos Pueblos vs. La Serna

Division 4: Walnut vs. #2 Redondo

Division 5: Don Lugo vs. #3 Temescal Canyon

Division 6: #1 Garden Grove Pacifica vs. #2 Buena Park

Division 7: #1 El Rancho vs. #2 Valley View

