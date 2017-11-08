Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' water polo: Southern Section-Ford semifinal results and championship pairings
|Eric Maddy
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Championship semifinals, Wednesday
Mater Dei 9, Newport Harbor 3
Oaks Christian 8, Harvard-Westlake 7 (OT)
Fifth-place game, Thursday
#8 Loyola vs. #2 Orange Lutheran at Santiago Canyon College, 6 p.m.
Seventh-place game, Thursday
#6 Huntington Beach at #5 Santa Margarita, 5 p.m.
Third-place game, Friday
#7 Harvard-Westlake at #4 Newport Harbor
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Wednesday
Foothill 11, Redlands East Valley 8
Corona del Mar 10, Agoura 7
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
La Serna 10, Villa Park 7
Dos Pueblos 13, Servite 7
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Wednesday
Walnut 13, Temple City 10
Redondo 8, South Pasadena 6
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
Don Lugo 15, Chino 11
Temescal Canyon 13, Rio Mesa 10
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Wednesday
Garden Grove Pacifica 10, Temecula Valley 6
Buena Park 15, Beaumont 13
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Wednesday
El Rancho 9, Hillcrest 7
Valley View 9, Pioneer 6
Championships, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine) (times TBA Thursday)
Division 1: #1 Mater Dei vs. #3 Oaks Christian
Division 2: #2 Corona del Mar vs. #1 Foothill
Division 3: Dos Pueblos vs. La Serna
Division 4: Walnut vs. #2 Redondo
Division 5: Don Lugo vs. #3 Temescal Canyon
Division 6: #1 Garden Grove Pacifica vs. #2 Buena Park
Division 7: #1 El Rancho vs. #2 Valley View