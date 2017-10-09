Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Brentwood (6-0-1) headed to showdown with Sierra Canyon
Brentwood is 6-0-1 and appears headed toward a showdown with Sierra Canyon to decide the Ocean League championship on Oct. 27.
The Eagles play Campbell Hall on Saturday in a final tuneup.
Defensive back Donovan Wong has six interceptions on the season. Quarterback Sol Broady has 13 touchdown passes.