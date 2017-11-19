Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Brothers Manny and Roman Gomez coach teams to City titles in cross country
|Eric Sondheimer
The Belmont cross country tradition is going strong thanks to the Gomez brothers.
Manny and Roman Gomez each ran for Belmont and each won a City Section Division III cross country championship on Saturday as a head coach.
Manny coached Lincoln to the girls’ title. Roman coached Belmont to the boys’ title.
What brother duo has ever won City titles in the same sport in the same year with different teams?