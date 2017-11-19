Brothers Manny and Roman Gomez coach teams to City titles in cross country

Brothers Manny (left) and Roman Gomez each coached their team to a City championship in cross country on Saturday. Manny guided Lincoln to the Division III girls' title. Roman coached Belmont to the Division III boys' title.

The Belmont cross country tradition is going strong thanks to the Gomez brothers.

Manny and Roman Gomez each ran for Belmont and each won a City Section Division III cross country championship on Saturday as a head coach.

Manny coached Lincoln to the girls’ title. Roman coached Belmont to the boys’ title.

What brother duo has ever won City titles in the same sport in the same year with different teams?