Calabasas to unveil new stadium field
Calabasas is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. to unveil its new stadium field.
On Thursday, the Coyotes will play their first football game on the new field against Valencia.
The field is made of Hellas Matrix Turf.