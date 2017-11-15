Can Murrieta Valley, Rancho Cucamonga, Long Beach Poly 'shock the world'?

For months, the assumption has been that Mater Dei, St. John Bosco and Corona Centennial would be three of the four remaining teams when the Southern Section Division 1 football playoffs had reached the semifinals.

Murrieta Valley, Rancho Cucamonga and Long Beach Poly will get the chance to "shock the world" on Friday.

Murrieta Valley has already pulled off one of the biggest upsets, knocking off Santa Margarita, 59-56, in the first round.

Murrieta Valley gets to play Centennial on Friday. There should be lots of scoring. Murrieta Valley has the dynamic duo of quarterback Hank Bachmeier and receiver Marquis Spiker.

Rancho Cucamonga is hosting St. John Bosco. The Cougars have the speed to challenge the Braves. Their only loss was to unbeaten Upland, and they are very good at home.

Poly has the unenviable task of playing unbeaten Mater Dei at Veterans Stadium. The Jackrabbits' offense and defense must come through to stay with the Monarchs.