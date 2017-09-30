Carson, Crenshaw getting major help as sitout period ends on Monday

Monday is freedom day for those football players who have had to sit out for a month after transferring without moving. And there's going to be some big winners this coming week.

No team in the City Section should benefit more than Carson, which is 3-2 and opens Marine League play on Friday against City Section favorite Narbonne.

Sultan Moala, an All-City defensive back-running back from Banning, finally becomes eligible. So does another standout defensive back, Denaylan Fuimaono, from Long Beach Cabrillo.

There are others on the Colts becoming eligible. All have been practicing, and Coach Arnold Ale won't be wasting time in putting them immediately into the lineup.

"We'll have a different team, but it's going to take some time to get into playing shape," Ale said.

Crenshaw, which is emerging as a prime challenger to Narbonne, will finally get to use quarterback Isaiah Johnson, a transfer from Los Angeles. Last season, Johnson helped the Romans win the Division II championship.

Crenshaw opens the Coliseum League against Manual Arts, then faces a showdown game against Dorsey on Oct. 13.

In the Southern Section, an already strong Calabasas (5-0) will get help on defense with the debut of defensive end Fehoko Sulunga from Bellflower.

And watch out from the already strong Trinity League in which schools loaded up on transfers, some of whom have been sitting out.