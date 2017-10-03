Carson vs. Narbonne is true rivalry game

An unknown person paid for this billboard that was ordered taken down by the City Section.

Last May, a billboard appeared on Carson Street in the South Bay touting the success of Narbonne's football program. It was not looked at kindly by rival Carson.

Narbonne and Carson face off in a Marine League football opener on Friday at Narbonne. Let's just say both schools have lots of incentive to come away victorious.

Carson gets several players eligible this week who transferred, led by Sultan Moala, an All-City player from Banning. First-year Coach Arnold Ale is trying to return the Colts to prominence, and being competitive with Division I favorite Narbonne would be a step in the right director.

Narbonne appears to have gotten its offense in gear in Hawaii, with quarterback Jalen Chatman finally breaking loose.

"We looked real good against St. Louis," Coach Manuel Douglas said, referring to Narbonne's 56-50 loss to the unbeaten Honolulu team.

Look for lots of security for the game, since Narbonne had an issue earlier this season against Gardena Serra that required a large police response after fights in the bleachers.