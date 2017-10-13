Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Caruso family celebrates a third Division I athlete
|Eric Sondheimer
The Caruso family must have some pretty good genes.
There was Brandon Caruso, a Pepperdine baseball player from Loyola.
There was Daniel Caruso, a Baylor baseball player from Loyola.
And now their sister, Sophia, a junior at Marlborough, has committed for soccer to Davidson College.
Thanksgiving is all about sports in this family.