Cathedral faces St. Francis for Angelus League title

Cathedral (8-1) and St. Francis (9-0) have been keeping an eye on each other since August. Each knew that Friday night's regular-season finale at St. Francis would probably decide the Angelus League championship.

And sure enough, the showdown is set.

St. Francis is coming off a 77-point performance against Harvard-Westlake. The Golden Knights have created an explosive offense featuring quarterback Darius Perrantes, running back Elijah Washington and receiver Greg Dulcich.

Cathedral has changed lots of things since its only loss to Loyola. Most notably, there are four new offensive line starters. Coach Kevin Pearson moved one player and added three others. All are critical to creating opportunities for sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, who has 35 touchdown passes and three interceptions.

"We've compiled film on them," Pearson said of St. Francis. "They do a lot of things well."

It could come down to which defense can produce a turnover and deny the big play.