Cathedral vs. Upland could be a little intense

The Division 2 matchup featuring unbeaten Upland at home against Angelus League champions Cathedral renews a rivalry that became so intense during a seven-on-seven passing competition that Upland coach Tim Salter halted the game.

"We had a little problem at the Bonita tournament," Salter recalled.

Yes, the players weren't exactly shaking hands afterward.

But the teams respect each other, and Salter is expecting no problems. "There better not be," he said.

Upland is 11-0 and in position to get one of the top state bowl bids if it wins out. Cathedral is 10-1 and has sophomore quarterback Bryce Young ready to go. Of course, this isn't passing league. You have to block and tackle, and that's where Upland has an edge.

"They have a lot of good players," Salter said of the Phantoms.

Incredibly, Salter was once head coach at Cathedral. The year was 1987. He went last Friday to scout the Phantoms at Cathedral and said one thing hasn't changed: There was no parking.

"We went to dinner in Chinatown and walked over," he said.

There will be plenty of parking at Upland on Friday night