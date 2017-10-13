Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Central Coast Section extends regular season in football by one week because of fire issues
|Eric Sondheimer
The CIF Central Coast Section announced Friday that it is extending the regular season in football by one week to help deal with games being canceled because of air-quality issues with ongoing wildfires.
The regular season will end Nov. 11 instead of Nov. 4.
Playoffs will start Nov. 17-18, Nov. 24-25 and Dec. 1-2.