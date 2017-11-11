Chaminade WR Michael Wilson is Mission League MVP

Stanford-bound receiver Michael Wilson of Chaminade has been selected the Mission League player of the year by the league's coaches.

Running back Andrew Van Buren of Chaminade was offensive MVP, and Aaron Maldonado of Bishop Amat was the defensive MVP. Linebacker Merlin Robertson of Gardena Serra is the MVP lineman.

First-team all-league

Chaminade: Blake Antzoulatos, LB, Jr.; Liam Gilhuly, OL, Jr.; Alex Gubner, DL, Sr.; Dylan Kellogg, OL, Sr.; Jonah Lipel, K, Sr.; JT Lyons, OL, Sr.; Chris Rankins, DB, Jr.; Ryan Stevens, QB, Jr.

Bishop Amat: Dominic Barrera, LB, Sr.; Noah Guzman, Bishop Amat, OL, Sr., Richard Castro, DL, Sr.; Seth Cloud, DB, Sr.; Damien Moore, RB, So.; Andrew Rowe, OL, Jr.



Gardena Serra: Bryan Addison, DB, Sr.; Noah Bias, OL, Sr.; Justin Patterson, LB, Sr.; Kobe Smith, WR, Sr.; Max Williams, DB, Jr.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Cade Harris, DB, Sr.; Jordan Palmer, OL, Sr.; Michael Whiteside, LB, Sr.

Loyola: Jack Fitzgerald, LB, Sr.; Alex Johnson, DB, Sr.; Tommy Vanis, LB, Sr.

Alemany: JimE Deyoung, LB, So.; Kyle Finnick, DL, Sr.; Dohnovan West, OL, Jr.

Crespi: Matt Salerno, WR, Sr.

Second team all-league

Chaminade: Nate Brady, DL, Jr.; Mac Griffin, WR, Sr.; Dallas Taylor-Cortez, OL, Sr.; James Thomas, DB, Sr.

Bishop Amat: Alex Arevalo, DB, Sr.; Kenny Collins, RB, Jr.; Koby Duru, WR, Sr.; Teddy King, OL, Sr.; Isaiah Samano, LB, Jr.

Serra: Brandon Hendrix, OL, Sr.; Justin Houston, LB, Sr.; John Jackson, WR, Sr.; Sefita Tupe, DL, So.

SO Notre Dame: McKel Broussard, RB, Jr.; Luca DeCristo, TE, Sr.; Daniel Fitzmorris, DL, Jr.; Sequoia Magdalena, DB, Jr.

Loyola: Nick Barr-Mira, K, Jr.; Alex Blake, DB, Jr.; Jacob McBride, RB, Sr.; Kevin Parada, DB, So.

Alemany: Alan Green, WR, Sr.; Hector Palacios, DL, Sr.; Jesse Parraz, OL, Jr.; Jacob Perez, WR, Sr.

Crespi: Will Christensen, OL, Sr.