Chino Hills coach refused to add players to team at request of LaVar Ball

Wayne Joseph, the superintendent of the Chino Valley Unified School District, said Tuesday LaVar Ball asked Chino Hills Coach Dennis Latimore and Principal Isabel Brenes to put four players on the varsity basketball team earlier this year. Both refused.

"Now Mr. Ball has decided to take his kid out of Chino Hills," Joseph said. "We respect his decision. He and his wife have done a magnificent job with their kids."

LaVar announced on Monday that he would home-school his youngest son, LaMelo, a 16-year-old junior. Brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo now play for the Lakers and UCLA.

Joseph said several months ago Ball approached Latimore, a first-year coach and the third coach in three years at Chino Hills. "He sugegested he put four or five kids on varsity," Joseph said.

Latimore went to the principal, Brenes, who called Joseph.

"I said, 'Listen, this is the coach's decision,'" Joseph said. "Mr. Ball is not the coach."

LaVar Ball says he will train LaMelo himself and let him play in travel ball during the spring and summer.