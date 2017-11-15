Chino Hills, Mater Dei to have basketball games televised by ESPN

Chino Hills and Mater Dei have both lost top basketball players but each team is to be part of the Geico ESPN High School Basketball Showcase.

Chino Hills is set to be featured in a Jan. 13 game against South Carolina Spartanburg Day at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Mater Dei is scheduled to play at noon on ESPNU against Florida Montverde Academy, ranked as the No. 2 team in the nation.

Chino Hills will be without LaMelo Ball, who left to be home-schooled. Mater Dei has lost 7-foot-2 Bol Bol and guard P.J. Fuller.