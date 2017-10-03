CIF expected to revise rule on sit-out periods for transfers

The California Interscholastic Federation's governing body, the Federated Council, is expected to vote this week to revise its sit-out period rule for transfers who do not change residences.

Currently, there are specific days for when those athletes become eligible. It was Oct. 1 for fall sports and will be Jan. 1 for winter sports.

Under a proposal that would take effect in 2018-19, the sit-out period will be 50% of the total number days in that particular season of sport. The rule would help prevent athletes in certain sports from sitting out more than others.

Under the new rule, the sit-out period would still be pretty much the same in lots of sports. In football, players would become eligible on Sept. 25 based on the season starting Aug. 10, 17 or 24. In basketball, Dec. 23 would be the day to become eligible after practice begins Nov. 12. In baseball and softball, it would be April 2.

The Southern Section Council is meeting on Tuesday to vote whether to support the proposal.