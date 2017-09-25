City Section Board of Managers approves City championship for cheer

The City Section Board of Managers gave final approval on Monday for schools to compete this spring in the new CIF sport of cheer.

There will be a league championship, regional championship and City championship. So far, 75 schools have said they intend to have cheer teams.

In other decisions, the board moved forward with requiring football coaches to exchange rosters with player names and numbers before each game. A final approval is expected in January and the new rule would take effect for the 2018 football season. Coaches would have to sign the roster, and it also needs to be given to media and the public address announcer.

By a vote of 57-47, the board approved a new rule that requires certificated officials for each athletic contest. No longer can coaches or volunteers officiate a game if the officials don't show up.

The board approved a four-year deal with ION Network for rights to broadcast championship events on the web or television. ION Network has first approval and will pay $25,000 a year.

Also approved was a Division V for boys and girls volleyball.

Belmont Athletic Director Neil LaSala became the president of the Board of Managers for the next two years.