City Section football final has no TV or web agreement
|Eric Sondheimer
A month after the City Section Board of Managers Executive Committee approved a four-year deal with ION Network for rights to broadcast championship events, no contract has been signed and championships this fall in football and volleyball have no confirmed media partners, according to spokesman Dick Dornan.
There's apparently an impasse in contract negotiations.
With no confirmed partner, broadcast rights for the football and volleyball finals are available.