City Section prepares for possible protests at football games during national anthem

The City Section has communicated with coaches, assistant principals and athletic directors reminding them that officials will enforce a section rule this week requiring football teams to be present on the sideline for the national anthem.

Any violation will result in a 15-yard penalty being assessed. The rule was put in several years ago to help make sure the game is started on time.

The reminder comes in the wake of protests at NFL games during the playing of the national anthem.

In a news release, the City Section states: "The CIF LA City Section will allow student-athletes to kneel during the national anthem should an athlete choose to do so. Their actions must be appropriate and respectful of others in attendance. Any inappropriate verbal language or signage will not be tolerated."

CIF Executive Director Roger Blake sent out a statement:

"I hope coaches will use the locker room as their classroom and talk with their players; this shouldn’t be about mimicking the professional athletes, but a discussion on why individuals feel so strongly on both sides of this issue.

"This is a learning opportunity for all those involved in education-based athletics and leaders should take this occasion to teach student-athletes and to discuss the subject at hand and make informed decisions accordingly. Respect is a core principle we teach through sports, and is a key characteristic of learning to become a responsible adult."