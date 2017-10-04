City Section: QB Isaiah Johnson to make debut for Crenshaw

Receivers Jared Greenfield, left, who's been playing quarterback, and Rayshawn Williams of Crenshaw should benefit from the debut of QB Isaiah Johnson.

Crenshaw has been waiting patiently to unveil quarterback Isaiah Johnson, the younger brother of former Cougar standout Mossi Johnson, now at UCLA.

It will finally happen in a Coliseum League opener on Friday afternoon at Manual Arts.

Johnson was the quarterback at Los Angeles, which won the City Section Division II championship last season. He transferred to Crenshaw but was forced to sit out the first five games.

The Cougars are 3-2 and expected to get a boost on offense one week before their showdown game against neighborhood rival Dorsey. Jared Greenfield has been playing quarterback but will now get to return to receiver.

Another quarterback expected back is Henry Polanco of Garfield. He has been injured but could provide a lift for the Bulldogs, who are 1-4 going into an Eastern League opener against Huntington Park at Garfield.

The West Valley League begins with a game between two old rivals, Birmingham and host Taft. Birmingham (2-3) probably deserves the league favorite role. The Patriots have played a demanding schedule and held their own.

Junior quarterback Jason Artiga has passed for 1,080 yards and six touchdowns. All-City receiver Marcos Moran has 25 receptions.

In the Valley Mission League, San Fernando plays at unbeaten Reseda. The Regents have yet to play a team the caliber of San Fernando, so it will be a great test.

In the Marine League, Narbonne is hosting Carson in a rivalry game that should draw a large, vocal crowd.