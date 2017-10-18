City Section upholds appeal, awards Belmont win over Hollywood in football

City Section Commissioner John Aguirre has upheld an appeal from Belmont, reversing an errant officials' call and awarding the Sentinels a 22-20 victory over Hollywood in a football game played last Friday night.

When the game ended, Hollywood was ahead, 27-22.

Belmont protested because with 22 seconds left and leading, 22-20, the officials misapplied a rule.

On third down, Hollywood asked if it attempted a field goal and missed, would the Sheiks get a fourth down? The officials said yes.

So Hollywood missed the field goal, then completed a game-winning touchdown pass on fourth down.

In an email, Aguirre said, "With 22 seconds left in game, a misapplication of rule after the missed field goal attempt allowed Hollywood to continue with possession and score the the go ahead touchdown.

"By CIF rule, misapplication of rules during a game can be appealed and if true, the call can be reversed. Score was disallowed, possession was returned to Belmont from the point of the missed field goal. With less than 20 seconds in the game, Belmont would have taken a knee and allowed time to run out. No need to bring teams together to run out the clock. Final score Belmont 22, Hollywood 20.

"Officials have admitted to making the wrong call."