The Classic at Damien expands to 64 teams
The Classic at Damien, a high school basketball tournament, is expanding from 48 teams to 64 and will be played Dec. 26-30 at Damien, San Dimas, Bonita and Life Pacific College.
It's the second year of the tournament and includes playoff teams Alemany, Damien, Birmingham, Oak Park, Corona Centennial, Long Beach Poly, Rolling Hills Prep, Redondo, Eastvale Roosevelt, Santa Margarita, Taft and Vista.
The Platinum will be the top division, followed by Gold, Silver and Bronze brackets.