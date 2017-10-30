Cleveland is favorite to win City Section girls' golf title

Cleveland High School is favored to end Granada Hills' six-year reign as City Section girls' golf champions when the finals are held Wednesday at Balboa Golf Course.

The Cavaliers defeated the Highlanders in their league tournament.

The big surprise could come in the individual competition.

Carol Cheng of Granada Hills won the title last year after tying with Amanda Lee of Cleveland. Cheng was awarded the title because of a better score on the back nine.

This year, if there's a tie, there will be a playoff to determine the champion. Cheng and Lee could face strong competition from sophomore Angelina Kim of Fairfax. She has been one of the most consistent golfers all season.