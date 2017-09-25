Corona Centennial moves up to No. 2 in Division 1 football rankings

The Southern Section released its weekly football coaches' poll on Monday, and there's an interesting change in Division 1.

Mater Dei remains No. 1, but Corona Centennial has moved up to No. 2 and St. John Bosco is No. 3.

Maybe some of the coaches didn't realize that in the fourth quarter last week, St. John Bosco rallied to defeat St. John's, 21-17. The Braves' chances were looking pretty bleak, down, 17-7, but they did win to improve to 4-1. Mission Viejo is No. 4.

