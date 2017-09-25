Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Corona Centennial moves up to No. 2 in Division 1 football rankings
|Eric Sondheimer
The Southern Section released its weekly football coaches' poll on Monday, and there's an interesting change in Division 1.
Mater Dei remains No. 1, but Corona Centennial has moved up to No. 2 and St. John Bosco is No. 3.
Maybe some of the coaches didn't realize that in the fourth quarter last week, St. John Bosco rallied to defeat St. John's, 21-17. The Braves' chances were looking pretty bleak, down, 17-7, but they did win to improve to 4-1. Mission Viejo is No. 4.
Here's the link to complete rankings.