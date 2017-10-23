Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Corona Centennial vs. Norco is Prime Ticket game on Friday
|Eric Sondheimer
The Big VIII League football game on Friday night between Norco and host Corona Centennial will be televised live on Prime Ticket.
Prep Zone games on the web:
Orange Lutheran vs. Mater Dei; Santa Margarita vs. JSerra; Gahr vs. Paramount; Great Oak vs. Murrieta Valley.