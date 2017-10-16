Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Crenshaw's Ahmir Crowder commits to Washington State
|Eric Sondheimer
Ahmir Crowder, a standout two-way lineman at Crenshaw, has committed to Washington State.
Crowder, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound starter at offensive tackle and at defensive tackle, has been a major reason for the Cougars emerging as a possible No. 2 seed behind Narbonne for the City Section Open Division playoffs.
He has been an effective blocker and key contributor on defense.