Crenshaw's Ahmir Crowder commits to Washington State

Ahmir Crowder, a standout two-way lineman at Crenshaw, has committed to Washington State.

Crowder, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound starter at offensive tackle and at defensive tackle, has been a major reason for the Cougars emerging as a possible No. 2 seed behind Narbonne for the City Section Open Division playoffs.

He has been an effective blocker and key contributor on defense.